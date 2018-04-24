Brian Dozier’s 24-game hitting streak ends

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier entered Tuesday night’s action having hit safely in all 17 games this season and in 24 games consecutively dating back to last season. Sadly for him and for the Twins, that streak ended with an 0-for-4 performance against the Yankees.

Dozier grounded out in the first inning, flied out in the third, grounded out in the sixth, and grounded out again in the eighth.

Despite his streak ending, Dozier still has good numbers on the year. He’s hitting .291/.356/.494 with four home runs, 10 RBI, and 15 runs scored in 87 plate appearances.

