Kevin Gausman tosses immaculate inning against Indians

Orioles starter Kevin Gausman threw an immaculate inning — all three outs coming on three-pitch strikeouts — in the top of the seventh inning against the Indians on Monday night at Camden Yards. Gausman fanned Yonder Alonso, Yan Gomes, and Bradley Zimmer to get back to the dugout in short order.

There have been 90 known immaculate innings thrown by 85 different pitchers. Gausman is the first to do it since Rick Porcello on August 9 last year against the Rays. He’s the first Oriole to accomplish the feat since B.J. Ryan on September 5, 1999 against the Indians.

Despite Gausman’s efforts, the Orioles still dropped Monday’s game 2-1 to the Indians. Gausman went eight innings, yielding two runs on four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He now carries a 4.66 ERA with a 26/7 K/BB ratio in 29 innings on the season.

