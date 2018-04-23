Getty Images

Danny Farquhar to remain in hospital for three weeks

By Craig CalcaterraApr 23, 2018, 8:20 AM EDT
As you no doubt heard, White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar was rushed to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage on Friday. He underwent brain surgery Saturday night to relieve swelling and remained in the ICU unit at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago as of yesterday. He’s in critical, but stable condition.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Farquhar is expected to remain in the hospital for at least the next three weeks. His family is by his side and Nightengale describes them as “shaken, but cautiously optimistic.”

Nightengale notes that former big leaguers John Olerud and Kent Mercker suffered hemorrhages, Olerud as a college player, Mercker while a big leaguer, and each continued to play. It’s obviously far too early to know whether Farquhar will ever play again and that’s not the most important thing to him right now, of course.

On Saturday and Sunday  the White Sox hung his jersey up in the bullpen and many wrote his number and initials on their caps.

Best wishes for a speedy and successful recovery.

Jenny Cavnar to call Rockies play-by-play on Monday night


By Bill BaerApr 23, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
According to former major leaguer and current broadcaster Ryan Spilborghs, Jenny Cavnar will be calling play-by-play of Monday night’s game against the Padres for the Rockies. The broadcast will be on AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Region.

Cavnar will be at least the third woman to call televised play-by-play for a major league team, joining Gayle Gardner (Rockies, 1993) and Suzyn Waldman (Yankees, mid-1990’s).

Broadcasting remains largely the domain of white men, so it’s always good when women and people of color are able to have a seat in the broadcasting booth.