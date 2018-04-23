Danny Farquhar to remain in hospital for three weeks

As you no doubt heard, White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar was rushed to the hospital with a brain hemorrhage on Friday. He underwent brain surgery Saturday night to relieve swelling and remained in the ICU unit at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago as of yesterday. He’s in critical, but stable condition.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Farquhar is expected to remain in the hospital for at least the next three weeks. His family is by his side and Nightengale describes them as “shaken, but cautiously optimistic.”

Nightengale notes that former big leaguers John Olerud and Kent Mercker suffered hemorrhages, Olerud as a college player, Mercker while a big leaguer, and each continued to play. It’s obviously far too early to know whether Farquhar will ever play again and that’s not the most important thing to him right now, of course.

On Saturday and Sunday the White Sox hung his jersey up in the bullpen and many wrote his number and initials on their caps.

Best wishes for a speedy and successful recovery.

