Kris Bryant hit in head with pitch, exits game vs. Rockies

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant left Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rockies after he was hit in the head by a German Marquez fastball in the top of the first inning. Manager Joe Maddon and a trainer came out to steady Bryant before helping him off the field.

Bryant passed concussion tests, but will continue to be evaluated, the Cubs announced. He has a small laceration above his eye from his sunglasses when he was hit.

Entering Sunday’s action, Bryant was hitting .319/.461/.536 with a pair of home runs and 11 RBI in 89 plate appearances.

