Brian Dozier extends hitting streak to 23 games

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier hit a one-out single in the third inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rays, extending his hitting streak to 23 games, dating back to last season.

As MLB.com’s Joey Johnston notes, Dozier has hit safely in all 16 of the Twins’ games to start the season, setting a club record. The previous record was held by Kirby Puckett (1994) and Josh Willingham (2012), who hit safely in the Twins’ first 15 games.

Dozier, 30, entered the afternoon batting .303/.370/.545 with four home runs, seven RBI, and 14 runs scored in 73 plate appearances.

