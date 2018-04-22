Brian Dozier extends hitting streak to 23 games

Twins second baseman Brian Dozier hit a one-out single in the third inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rays, extending his hitting streak to 23 games, dating back to last season.
As MLB.com’s Joey Johnston notes, Dozier has hit safely in all 16 of the Twins’ games to start the season, setting a club record. The previous record was held by Kirby Puckett (1994) and Josh Willingham (2012), who hit safely in the Twins’ first 15 games.
Dozier, 30, entered the afternoon batting .303/.370/.545 with four home runs, seven RBI, and 14 runs scored in 73 plate appearances.
The Dodgers announced that pitching prospect Walker Buehler will be called up to start on Monday against the Marlins. Rich Hill went on the 10-day disabled list with a cracked fingernail, so Buehler will serve as a fill-in while the lefty is out, likely for just one start.
Buehler, a 23-year-old right-hander, made his major league debut last September, making eight relief appearances. He struggled, yielding eight runs on 11 hits and eight walks with 12 strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings. He was off to a good start to his 2018 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, owning a 2.08 ERA with 16 strikeouts and four walks in 13 innings.
Monday will be Buehler’s first major league start. He is the Dodgers’ No. 1 prospect and No. 12 overall in baseball according to MLB Pipeline.