Brandon Belt, Jaime Barria set new modern record with 21-pitch at-bat

Angels starter Jaime Barria and Giants first baseman Brandon Belt set a new modern record with a 21-pitch at-bat in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s game in Anaheim. Belt fell behind 1-2 and mostly kept fouling pitches off. The count ran full on the ninth pitch and Belt would foul off 11 more pitches before finally lining out to right field.

Behold: The longest at-bat of the modern era! pic.twitter.com/sjtx4zzxpz — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2018

As Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle notes, the previous record was set on June 26, 1998 when the Indians’ Bartolo Colon and the Astros’ Ricky Gutierrez battled for 20 pitches. Gutierrez eventually struck out.

