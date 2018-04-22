Brandon Belt, Jaime Barria set new modern record with 21-pitch at-bat

Angels starter Jaime Barria and Giants first baseman Brandon Belt set a new modern record with a 21-pitch at-bat in the first inning of Sunday afternoon’s game in Anaheim. Belt fell behind 1-2 and mostly kept fouling pitches off. The count ran full on the ninth pitch and Belt would foul off 11 more pitches before finally lining out to right field.
As Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle notes, the previous record was set on June 26, 1998 when the Indians’ Bartolo Colon and the Astros’ Ricky Gutierrez battled for 20 pitches. Gutierrez eventually struck out.
Twins second baseman Brian Dozier hit a one-out single in the third inning of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Rays, extending his hitting streak to 23 games, dating back to last season.
As MLB.com’s Joey Johnston notes, Dozier has hit safely in all 16 of the Twins’ games to start the season, setting a club record. The previous record was held by Kirby Puckett (1994) and Josh Willingham (2012), who hit safely in the Twins’ first 15 games.
Dozier, 30, entered the afternoon batting .303/.370/.545 with four home runs, seven RBI, and 14 runs scored in 73 plate appearances.