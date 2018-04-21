Video: Aaron Judge crushes his sixth home run of 2018

Another day, another home run for Aaron Judge. The Yankees’ slugger belted a two-RBI home run off of Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman on Saturday afternoon, marking his sixth of the season and second-most among all American League batters.

The home run — a 443-foot moonshot into the upper deck of Yankee Stadium — scored Brett Gardner to give the Yankees their first lead of the game in the third inning. It was the first career blast Judge recorded on a 3-0 pitch count, too; according to Baseball-Reference, he’s now hit one out on every possible pitch count. (That was the only thing that made Saturday’s two-run shot so unique, however, as it was the fourth career dinger he’s collected against Stroman and the 12th he’s hammered against the Blue Jays.)

Not only is Judge inching closer to Mike Trout‘s AL-best seven home runs and Bryce Harper‘s league-leading eight homers, but he’s making history as he does so. Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, the 25-year-old reached the threshold of 62 home runs by his 201st career game, narrowly beating Mark McGwire’s 62 home runs in 205 games.

The Yankees weren’t done scoring. They returned in the sixth inning for a seven-run round against the Blue Jays, who managed to plate one of their own on Steve Pearce‘s RBI single in the fifth. The Yankees currently lead the Blue Jays 9-1 through eight innings.