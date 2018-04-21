Cubs place Ben Zobrist on 10-day disabled list with back soreness

Cubs infielder/outfielder Ben Zobrist has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with back soreness. The move is retroactive to April 14. While it doesn’t appear to be the precursor to any serious injury, Zobrist has already missed six straight days of activity after feeling his back tighten up last weekend. Should he see the minimum time on the DL, as expected, he’ll be eligible to return by the start of the Cubs’ series against the Indians on Tuesday.
Prior to his injury, the 36-year-old outfielder raked an impressive .326/.408/.465 with three extra-base hits in 49 plate appearances. He last appeared for the Cubs during their homestand last weekend and helped propel the team to a 14-10 win over the Braves with three hits, two walks and two RBI. Provided that he can remain healthy going forward, it’s a promising start for the veteran outfielder, who has yet to return to the All-Star-worthy numbers he posted with the club in 2016.
With Zobrist sidelined for the time being, Ian Happ and Albert Almora Jr. have shared the leadoff spot and center field duties over the last week. Happ went 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in two games before passing the baton to Almora, who collected five hits and two RBI in 11 at-bats.
Another day, another home run for Aaron Judge. The Yankees’ slugger belted a two-RBI home run off of Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman on Saturday afternoon, marking his sixth of the season and second-most among all American League batters.
The home run — a 443-foot moonshot into the upper deck of Yankee Stadium — scored Brett Gardner to give the Yankees their first lead of the game in the third inning. It was the first career blast Judge recorded on a 3-0 pitch count, too; according to Baseball-Reference, he’s now hit one out on every possible pitch count. (That was the only thing that made Saturday’s two-run shot so unique, however, as it was the fourth career dinger he’s collected against Stroman and the 12th he’s hammered against the Blue Jays.)
Not only is Judge inching closer to Mike Trout‘s AL-best seven home runs and Bryce Harper‘s league-leading eight homers, but he’s making history as he does so. Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, the 25-year-old reached the threshold of 62 home runs by his 201st career game, narrowly beating Mark McGwire’s 62 home runs in 205 games.
The Yankees weren’t done scoring. They returned in the sixth inning for a seven-run round against the Blue Jays, who managed to plate one of their own on Steve Pearce‘s RBI single in the fifth. The Yankees currently lead the Blue Jays 9-1 through eight innings.