Trey Mancini exits game with apparent knee injury

Orioles left fielder Trey Mancini was forced to exit Friday’s game after sustaining an apparent knee injury in the eighth inning. Mancini tracked a foul pop fly to the left field fence and attempted to make a sliding catch. The ball was lost in the stands, however, and he slammed his right knee into the unpadded base of the wall in the process. He was able to stand and walk under his own power, and even tried walking around the outfield before eventually leaving the field with a trainer. The club has not announced an official diagnosis for Mancini, but postgame comments from manager Buck Showalter indicate that he’ll undergo an MRI and may need a couple of stitches in his knee.

This is the second health scare for the 26-year-old outfielder this season. Several weeks ago, he was struck on the hand by a wayward pitch and managed to avoid the disabled list after X-rays returned negative. It seems unlikely that he’ll avoid it a second time, though he’s currently considered day-to-day for the time being.

The Orioles went on to snap their six-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Indians. Prior to his injury, Mancini went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead, two-run double off of Trevor Bauer in the fifth inning. He entered Friday’s contest batting a hefty .286/.356/.416 with two homers and a .772 in 87 plate appearances this season.