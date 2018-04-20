Trey Mancini exits game with apparent knee injury

Orioles left fielder Trey Mancini was forced to exit Friday’s game after sustaining an apparent knee injury in the eighth inning. Mancini tracked a foul pop fly to the left field fence and attempted to make a sliding catch. The ball was lost in the stands, however, and he slammed his right knee into the unpadded base of the wall in the process. He was able to stand and walk under his own power, and even tried walking around the outfield before eventually leaving the field with a trainer. The club has not announced an official diagnosis for Mancini, but postgame comments from manager Buck Showalter indicate that he’ll undergo an MRI and may need a couple of stitches in his knee.
This is the second health scare for the 26-year-old outfielder this season. Several weeks ago, he was struck on the hand by a wayward pitch and managed to avoid the disabled list after X-rays returned negative. It seems unlikely that he’ll avoid it a second time, though he’s currently considered day-to-day for the time being.
The Orioles went on to snap their six-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Indians. Prior to his injury, Mancini went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead, two-run double off of Trevor Bauer in the fifth inning. He entered Friday’s contest batting a hefty .286/.356/.416 with two homers and a .772 in 87 plate appearances this season.
The Giants placed outfielder Hunter Pence on the 10-day disabled list with a right thumb sprain, per an official announcement on Friday. Pence initially sustained the injury during the club’s home opener on April 3, when he dove to intercept a line drive double from Robinson Cano and jammed his thumb. Weeks of playing through the pain hasn’t worked, so he’ll take a breather while the Giants give outfielder Mac Williamson a chance to start in left after getting called up from Triple-A Fresno.
Pence, 35, wouldn’t pin his recent struggles on his injury, but it’s clear that he’s having difficulty finding his footing this year. He slashed a meager .172/.197/.190 through 61 plate appearances in 2018, collecting just one extra-base hit and two walks during the Giants’ dismal 7-11 stretch. While it’s far too early in the season to make any final judgments, it doesn’t look like the veteran outfielder will be replicating the .275+ average, 4.0+ fWAR totals of years past (at least, not anytime soon).
Williamson, meanwhile, has gotten off to a hot start in Triple-A. Prior to his call-up this weekend, the 27-year-old batted an incredible .487/.600/1.026 with six home runs and a 1.626 OPS through his first 50 PA. A hot Triple-A bat doesn’t always survive the transition to the majors, but the Giants will use all the help they can get — especially as they take on the AL West-leading Angels this weekend.