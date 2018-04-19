Yankees reliever Tommy Kahnle could miss three weeks

The Yankees announced a few minutes ago that reliever Tommy Kahnle has biceps and shoulder tendinitis. The prescription: no throwing for about 10 days. Manager Aaron Boone thinks Kahnle will miss about three weeks in total.
Kahnle was placed on the disabled list the other day following a series of subpar outings characterized by a drop in his fastball velocity. He’s allowed seven runs — five earned — on four hits and has issued eight walks in seven and a third innings. He’s clearly not the same guy he was last season when, following his trade to New York from Chicago, he put up a 2.70 ERA and struck out 12.2 batters per nine innings in 32 games.
Astros DH Evan Gattis unwittingly helped the Mariners complete a triple play in the fourth inning of Thursday afternoon’s game at Safeco Field. The Astros put runners on first and second on consecutive singles by Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa, bringing Gattis to the plate.
Gattis check-swung at a first-pitch curve from Marco Gonzales, hitting a grounder to third base. Kyle Seager stepped on the third base bag and then threw to second base for the second out. There was not nearly enough time for Robinson Cano to get the throw to first base to complete a triple play. Gattis ostensibly lost track of the number of outs in the inning, so he just circled back to the dugout and the Mariners completed their triple play since Gattis went out of the baseline.
That’s the first triple play of the 2018 season. It’s the Mariners’ first triple play since July 26, 2015 against the Blue Jays.