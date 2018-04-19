White Sox trade Tyler Saladino to the Brewers, acquire Trayce Thompson from the Athletics

The White Sox made a pair of moves on Thursday evening, trading infielder Tyler Saladino to the Brewers for cash considerations. The club also acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Athletics for cash considerations.
Saladino, 28, took only nine trips to the plate for the White Sox, registering a single and a double. He’s played all over the field, so he offers versatility to the Brewers. Most of his playing time has come in the infield, chiefly at third base, second base, and shortstop.
The Brewers designated pitcher Alec Asher for assignment to create roster space for Saladino.
Thompson, 27, was designated for assignment by the A’s on Tuesday. He came to the plate only seven times, achieving a lone single with four strikeouts.
The Pawtucket Red Sox, obviously the Triple-A affiliate of the Red Sox, have come up with an interesting promotion for the weekend of May 5 and 6, when they host the Yankees’ Triple-A team from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
This, of course, references last week’s benches-clearing fracas between the Red Sox and Yankees that involved Joe Kelly and Tyler Austin. Austin slid hard into second base, which upset Brock Holt. The benches emptied as the two jawed at each other, but no punches were thrown. Later in the game, Kelly threw at Austin and the benches emptied again. Punches were thrown this time and both players were given suspensions.
The major league Red Sox visit the Yankees May 8-10. As far as we’re aware, people named Joe or Kelly are allowed to attend.