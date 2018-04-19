White Sox trade Tyler Saladino to the Brewers, acquire Trayce Thompson from the Athletics

The White Sox made a pair of moves on Thursday evening, trading infielder Tyler Saladino to the Brewers for cash considerations. The club also acquired outfielder Trayce Thompson from the Athletics for cash considerations.

Saladino, 28, took only nine trips to the plate for the White Sox, registering a single and a double. He’s played all over the field, so he offers versatility to the Brewers. Most of his playing time has come in the infield, chiefly at third base, second base, and shortstop.

The Brewers designated pitcher Alec Asher for assignment to create roster space for Saladino.

Thompson, 27, was designated for assignment by the A’s on Tuesday. He came to the plate only seven times, achieving a lone single with four strikeouts.

