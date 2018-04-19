Padres option Luis Perdomo to Triple-A

The Padres announced on Thursday that starter Luis Perdomo has been optioned to Triple-A El Paso. The club will activate pitcher Kirby Yates from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Friday’s game against the Diamondbacks.
As Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune notes, Perdomo is back in the minors for the first time since 2015, when he pitched for High-A Palm Beach, which is an affiliate of the Cardinals. Perdomo, 24, struggled over his first four starts to the 2018 season, allowing 15 runs (13 earned) on 26 hits and nine walks with 17 strikeouts in 14 innings.
Perdomo was notably involved in last week’s altercation with the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado, which resulted in five-game suspensions for both players.
The Pawtucket Red Sox, obviously the Triple-A affiliate of the Red Sox, have come up with an interesting promotion for the weekend of May 5 and 6, when they host the Yankees’ Triple-A team from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
This, of course, references last week’s benches-clearing fracas between the Red Sox and Yankees that involved Joe Kelly and Tyler Austin. Austin slid hard into second base, which upset Brock Holt. The benches emptied as the two jawed at each other, but no punches were thrown. Later in the game, Kelly threw at Austin and the benches emptied again. Punches were thrown this time and both players were given suspensions.
The major league Red Sox visit the Yankees May 8-10. As far as we’re aware, people named Joe or Kelly are allowed to attend.