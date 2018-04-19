Padres option Luis Perdomo to Triple-A

The Padres announced on Thursday that starter Luis Perdomo has been optioned to Triple-A El Paso. The club will activate pitcher Kirby Yates from the 10-day disabled list ahead of Friday’s game against the Diamondbacks.

As Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune notes, Perdomo is back in the minors for the first time since 2015, when he pitched for High-A Palm Beach, which is an affiliate of the Cardinals. Perdomo, 24, struggled over his first four starts to the 2018 season, allowing 15 runs (13 earned) on 26 hits and nine walks with 17 strikeouts in 14 innings.

Perdomo was notably involved in last week’s altercation with the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado, which resulted in five-game suspensions for both players.

