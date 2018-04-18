Taijuan Walker needs Tommy John surgery

Diamondbacks pitcher Taijuan Walker has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and will need to undergo Tommy John surgery according to manager Torey Lovullo, Nick Piecoro of azcentral reports.

Walker, 25, gave up five runs on 15 hits and five walks with nine strikeouts over 13 innings to start the season. His 2018 season is done and he will likely miss most of the first half of the 2019 season as well.

That’s more unfortunate injury news for the Diamondbacks. Fellow starter Shelby Miller is on the mend from Tommy John surgery as well, while Jake Lamb and Steven Souza have been out with injuries of their own.

