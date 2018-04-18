Power outage in Puerto Rico could affect Indians-Twins game

The series between the Indians and Twins in Puerto Rico was planned before Hurricane Maria hit the island last year, but in its wake, the entire purpose of it changed, with hurricane relief efforts taking center stage. The necessity for those efforts was underscored today by an island-wide power outage.

The game is still going to go on, as the stadium has backup generators, but this blackout — the first that has hit 100% of the island since the hurricane — will definitely impact the logistics of it all.

Here’s hoping the generators are full of gas.

