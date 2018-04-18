Power outage in Puerto Rico could affect Indians-Twins game

The series between the Indians and Twins in Puerto Rico was planned before Hurricane Maria hit the island last year, but in its wake, the entire purpose of it changed, with hurricane relief efforts taking center stage. The necessity for those efforts was underscored today by an island-wide power outage.
The game is still going to go on, as the stadium has backup generators, but this blackout — the first that has hit 100% of the island since the hurricane — will definitely impact the logistics of it all.
Here’s hoping the generators are full of gas.
Diamondbacks pitcher Taijuan Walker has a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and will need to undergo Tommy John surgery according to manager Torey Lovullo, Nick Piecoro of azcentral reports.
Walker, 25, gave up five runs on 15 hits and five walks with nine strikeouts over 13 innings to start the season. His 2018 season is done and he will likely miss most of the first half of the 2019 season as well.
That’s more unfortunate injury news for the Diamondbacks. Fellow starter Shelby Miller is on the mend from Tommy John surgery as well, while Jake Lamb and Steven Souza have been out with injuries of their own.