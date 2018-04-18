No one complained about Francisco Lindor’s celebration, but he apologized anyway

Francisco Lindor hit a homer in the Twins-Indians game down in Puerto Rico yesterday. It was a big moment for Lindor, a Puerto Rico native, on a night when the fans at Hiram Bithorn stadium were primed to celebrate something, anything, after months and months of recovery from Hurricane Maria.
So, quite predictably, the crowd went absolutely bonkers when Lindor jacked his jack. Heck, they went nuts when he simply flew out to deep left center in the first inning, so you knew they’d love the bomb. Lindor, clearly pumped himself, celebrated jubilantly as he rounded the bases, gesturing to the crowd, chest pumping, curtain calling and all of that:
After the game, Lindor said this to the press:
In the wake of that tweet I saw a lot of people saying, in effect, “Oh my God, the Twins are the fun police!” but it should be noted that, as far as I can tell, no one on the Twins complained about Lindor’s response to the homer. I’ve read through multiple game stories and searched Twitter and Facebook and Googled everything I can Google since the end of the game and there is no suggestion I can find, anywhere, that anyone with the Twins took issue with it. Just figured that should be noted loud and clear, especially given the “unwritten rules” dustup that surrounded the Twins’ taking issue with a bunt single earlier this season.
All of that said, the fact that Lindor felt the need to apologize like that and make it clear that he respects the game shows just how deeply ingrained the idea of “playing the game the right way” and not showing genuine emotion continues to control the actions of ballplayers. Real power doesn’t need to show itself being exercised. It causes people to alter their behavior preemptively.
NBC Sports Northwest reports that a group in Portland, Oregon called The Portland Diamond Project has made formal offers on two separate large parcels of land for the purposes of building a 32,000-seat major league ballpark and a large-scale development including residential and commercial units.
The group, led by Craig Cheek, a retired Nike vice present, has made offers on an industrial site in Northwest Portland a separate site near the Moda Center arena, where the Trailblazers play, in Northeast Portland. The potential ballpark, which at the moment is promised to involve no public funding, would be designed by Populous, the Kansas City-based architecture firm known for ushering in the Camden Yards-era of ballparks.
Maury Brown, himself a Portland resident who has spend years reporting on previous efforts to bring baseball to Portland, says that the Portland Diamond Project is not setting itself up to be a team ownership group. Rather, they simply wish to build a ballpark in the hopes of attracting either a current team that would relocate or an expansion team.
At the moment baseball has no plans to expand, but my belief is that baseball will expand at some point in the next few years, driven more by the availability of existing or imminent new stadiums as opposed to any baseball necessity. A new team would pay the current 30 owners north of a billion dollars for the privilege of joining the club and that kind of money, times two, will be hard to pass up. If this project got underway, eyes would turn to Montreal, in all likelihood, where stadium efforts have stalled in recent years but could be goosed if it was thought there was a real opportunity to land a team. Short of that, a Portland ballpark would put much more pressure on Tampa and Oakland and serve as an attractive relocation landing spot for either the Rays or A’s.
There have been multiple false starts for baseball in Portland over the years, with the lack of a viable ballpark plan serving as the biggest stumbling block. This effort does not ensure that a second team will come to the Pacific Northwest, but it certainly moves things forward.