No one complained about Francisco Lindor’s celebration, but he apologized anyway

Francisco Lindor hit a homer in the Twins-Indians game down in Puerto Rico yesterday. It was a big moment for Lindor, a Puerto Rico native, on a night when the fans at Hiram Bithorn stadium were primed to celebrate something, anything, after months and months of recovery from Hurricane Maria.

So, quite predictably, the crowd went absolutely bonkers when Lindor jacked his jack. Heck, they went nuts when he simply flew out to deep left center in the first inning, so you knew they’d love the bomb. Lindor, clearly pumped himself, celebrated jubilantly as he rounded the bases, gesturing to the crowd, chest pumping, curtain calling and all of that:

After the game, Lindor said this to the press:

Lindor said he loves the game, respects the game and did not try to disrespect Twins. He apologized if he offended anyone while celebrating his home run on the bases. #PuertoRicoSeries — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) April 18, 2018

In the wake of that tweet I saw a lot of people saying, in effect, “Oh my God, the Twins are the fun police!” but it should be noted that, as far as I can tell, no one on the Twins complained about Lindor’s response to the homer. I’ve read through multiple game stories and searched Twitter and Facebook and Googled everything I can Google since the end of the game and there is no suggestion I can find, anywhere, that anyone with the Twins took issue with it. Just figured that should be noted loud and clear, especially given the “unwritten rules” dustup that surrounded the Twins’ taking issue with a bunt single earlier this season.

All of that said, the fact that Lindor felt the need to apologize like that and make it clear that he respects the game shows just how deeply ingrained the idea of “playing the game the right way” and not showing genuine emotion continues to control the actions of ballplayers. Real power doesn’t need to show itself being exercised. It causes people to alter their behavior preemptively.

