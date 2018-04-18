Migraines send Byron Buxton to disabled list

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Twins will place outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day disabled list due to migraine headaches, MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger reports. The Twins recalled outfielder Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Rochester to take his roster spot.

Buxton was a scratch from Tuesday’s game against the Indians in Puerto Rico due to the migraine. The 24-year-old got off to a slow start to the season, batting .195/.233/.244 in 43 plate appearances.

Buxton is eligible to come off the disabled list on April 25 as his DL stint is retroactive to April 15.

