Freddie Freeman exits game after being hit on wrist by pitch

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman had to exit Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies after he was hit on the left wrist by a Hoby Milner fastball in the bottom of the eighth inning. Charlie Culberson pinch-ran for him and stayed in the game to play first base.

You may recall that Freeman’s left wrist is the one that was fractured by an Aaron Loup pitch last year. Understandably, there’s some concern here. The Braves should provide an update later tonight or on Thursday.

Freeman went 1-for-3 in Wednesday’s game before exiting. On the season, he’s batting .288/.468/.492 with two home runs, 12 RBI, and 12 runs scored in 79 plate appearances.

