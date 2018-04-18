Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Freddie Freeman exits game after being hit on wrist by pitch

By Bill BaerApr 18, 2018, 10:43 PM EDT
Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman had to exit Wednesday night’s game against the Phillies after he was hit on the left wrist by a Hoby Milner fastball in the bottom of the eighth inning. Charlie Culberson pinch-ran for him and stayed in the game to play first base.

You may recall that Freeman’s left wrist is the one that was fractured by an Aaron Loup pitch last year. Understandably, there’s some concern here. The Braves should provide an update later tonight or on Thursday.

Freeman went 1-for-3 in Wednesday’s game before exiting. On the season, he’s batting .288/.468/.492 with two home runs, 12 RBI, and 12 runs scored in 79 plate appearances.

Video: Ender Inciarte robs Scott Kingery of a home run

By Bill BaerApr 18, 2018, 9:54 PM EDT
The Phillies’ Scott Kingery thought he had just hit his third home run when he drilled a Brandon McCarthy fastball to left-center field at SunTrust park on Wednesday evening. Center fielder Ender Inciarte had other ideas.

Inciarte raced to the wall, timed his leap, and brought Kingery’s home run back from just beyond the fence, saving a run for his pitcher.

Inciarte showed why he’s a deserving two-time Gold Glove Award winner.