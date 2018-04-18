Cardinals to call up prospect Tyler O’Neill

MLB.com’s Joe Trezza reports that the Cardinals plan to promote outfield prospect Tyler O’Neill before tomorrow’s game.

O’Neill, 22, who was acquired last summer from the Mariners, was a third round pick in the 2013 draft. He has posted an .856 OPS, has hit 37 home runs, knocked in 113 runs, and has stolen 14 bases in 142 games at Triple-A since the beginning of last season.

Where he’ll play is unclear given that the Cards’ outfield appears pretty set with Tommy Pham, Marcel Ozuna and Dexter Fowler, but that’s Mike Matheny’s problem, not ours. My guess is that the Cards wouldn’t call him up without a plan. They’re crazy like that.

UPDATE: Yep, seems there was a plan: to possible fill in for Tommy Pham, who Trezza reports will undergo tests on his right groin today. Pham finished last night’s game, but he was apparently gimpy. At the moment there’s no indication that it’s serious, but it does explain why O’Neill would be called up.

