Braves’ Anibal Sanchez suffers hamstring injury during warmups

The Braves announced on Wednesday that pitcher Anibal Sanchez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. The club activated infielder Johan Camargo from the DL ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Phillies.

Earlier, MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reported that Sanchez suffered the injury running in the outfield. Trainers had to place an air cast on his left leg and he had to be carted off the field.

Sanchez, 34, was off to a good start for the Braves. In two starts and one relief appearance, he yielded just two runs on 11 hits and six walks with 14 strikeouts across 14 innings.

Lucas Sims is a candidate to take Sanchez’s spot in the rotation. Luiz Gohara is also on his way back from an ankle injury and is expected to make another rehab start or two in the minors.

