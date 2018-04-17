Associated Press

Integrating early gave the Dodgers, Giants and Braves a huge competitive advantage

By Craig CalcaterraApr 17, 2018, 10:55 AM EDT
1 Comment

Over the last couple of days we’ve gotten our annual reminder of just how historically significant it was for Jackie Robinson to break baseball’s color barrier in 1947. What is often overlooked at these times is just how significant the breaking of the color barrier — or, in the case of some teams, the decision to cling to segregationist policies — was for competitive purposes.

Today Jay Jaffe has a good article about that over at Fangraphs. The big takeaway: the Dodgers, Giants and Braves, all of whom integrated swiftly, came to dominate the National League over the next two decades. In turn, the National League came to dominate all of baseball.

Jaffe goes into pretty good detail on all of this. We all know about Hall of Famers like Robinson and, eventually, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron, who were later signed from the Negro Leagues, but Jaffe talks about more minor black stars who helped sustain these clubs in the 1950s and into the 1960s lesser black players who, while perhaps not making a mark in the bigs, made their organizations deeper and more competitive. The story illustrates that it was the commitment to integration, not just the act of integrating, that mattered when it game to the nuts and bolts of baseball.

The time the Red Sox thought they had landed Shohei Ohtani

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 17, 2018, 10:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Shohei Ohtani will face off against the Boston Red Sox tonight in Anaheim. In honor of the occasion, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com relates the tale of the time the Sox thought they had a good chance to sign the Japanese star. Not this past offseason, but back when Ohtani was in high school.

It’s unheard of for a Japanese high school player to forego playing in Japan and, instead, come to the United States as an international free agent. But Ohtani strongly considered it and even threw a bullpen session for Red Sox scouts. For the Red Sox part, then-general manager Ben Cherington gave his people the green light to sign him at any cost and to promise Ohtani that they would let him remain a two-way player.

Ultimately, however, Ohtani chose to stay in Japan. Bradford says that, in addition to loyalty to Japanese baseball, a campaign by the Nippon Ham Fighters which emphasized “the long bus rides, the sparse crowds, even the lack of Japanese restaurants” in the U.S. minor leagues helped carry the day.

I wonder whether the Red Sox would’ve carried through with any promise to allow Ohtani to remain a two-way player, even though that was apparently a requirement of his then, as now. Based on the quotes in the article, the Sox were clearly more interested in him as a pitcher. What would’ve happened when he was 18 or 19, playing for the Lowell Spinners or someone, and he went 3-for-20 over a few games and then had a bad start on the mound? My guess is that the club would’ve taken at-bats away and would’ve told him to concentrate on pitching only.

The Sox wouldn’t have done that because they lack vision or anything. They would’ve done it because, until very recently, Major League Baseball teams have not done the two-way player thing. There are a ton of guys who come out of high school here who are excellent pitchers and hitters, but with only a few exceptions that, I do not expect to last, they are not allowed to do both. Why? because the conventional wisdom has been that it cannot be done, and because baseball’s lifeblood is conventional wisdom.

That Ohtani is doing it American now is a function of him proving that he could do it at the highest level of the second best professional league on Earth. If he didn’t have that on his resume, I don’t feel like he would’ve been allowed to continue to do it into his 20s. At least not unless he was utterly dominant right out of the gate, which was by no means assured. And it would not have been on his resume if the Nippon Ham Fighters hadn’t done something no Major League team would’ve ever considered at the time.

Either way, it’s an interesting read.