Integrating early gave Dodgers, Giants, Braves competitive advantage

Over the last couple of days we’ve gotten our annual reminder of just how historically significant it was for Jackie Robinson to break baseball’s color barrier in 1947. What is often overlooked at these times is just how significant the breaking of the color barrier — or, in the case of some teams, the decision to cling to segregationist policies — was for competitive purposes.
Today Jay Jaffe has a good article about that over at Fangraphs. The big takeaway: the Dodgers, Giants and Braves, all of whom integrated swiftly, came to dominate the National League over the next two decades. In turn, the National League came to dominate all of baseball.
Jaffe goes into pretty good detail on all of this. We all know about Hall of Famers like Robinson and, eventually, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron, who were later signed from the Negro Leagues, but Jaffe talks about more minor black stars who helped sustain these clubs in the 1950s and into the 1960s lesser black players who, while perhaps not making a mark in the bigs, made their organizations deeper and more competitive. The story illustrates that it was the commitment to integration, not just the act of integrating, that mattered when it game to the nuts and bolts of baseball.
Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton‘s slow start to the 2018 season continued in his first two plate appearances on Tuesday against the Marlins, his former team. In the first inning, with runners on first and second and no outs, Stanton grounded into a 4-3 double play. In the third inning, with runners on first and second and one out, Stanton popped out to second base.
After his second at-bat, Stanton slammed his bat in frustration. Fans at Yankee Stadium, also frustrated, booed him once more, per Nick Stellini of Sporting News and Baseball Prospectus:
Given the strong negative reaction to Stanton thus far this season, one would think Stanton’s numbers are abysmal, but they’re not. He came into Tuesday’s action with a .745 OPS, which is much lower than his .912 career OPS, but certainly passable.
The issue is really the manner in which Stanton is struggling. He’s rarely homering. In fact, he hasn’t homered in nearly two weeks. He’s striking out a ton, including racking up five punch-outs in two separate games, becoming only the third player since 1908 with two or more such games in a season (Ray Lankford had three in 1998; Deron Johnson had two in 1964). Stanton is also coming off a career year in which he led the majors in both home runs and RBI with 59 and 132, respectively. The expectations were high and the owner of baseball’s largest contract has yet to live up to them in baseball’s largest media market.