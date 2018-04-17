Francisco Lindor homers in Puerto Rico

The Indians and Twins have the honor of playing a two-game series in Puerto Rico at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, born in Puerto Rico, sure didn’t miss his opportunity to get the crowd jumping.

The stands were buzzing with excitement the first two times Lindor came to the plate, which ended in a fly out and a strikeout. The third time, however, was the charm, as Lindor yanked a 3-2 Odorizzi curve over the fence in right field for a two-run home run, breaking a scoreless tie. Listen to the crowd:

Such a cool moment and exactly why baseball is trying to expand the sport internationally.

Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley added solo homers to begin the sixth inning to bump the Indians’ lead to 4-0 and chase Odorizzi from the game.

