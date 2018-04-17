Brewers claim Alec Asher off waivers from the Dodgers

The Brewers announced on Tuesday that pitcher Alec Asher was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers. He will report to Triple-A Colorado Springs. The club also announced that outfielder Christian Yelich was activated from the 10-day disabled list and pitcher Jorge Lopez was optioned to Triple-A.

Asher, 26, was pitching at Triple-A Oklahoma City for the Dodgers. He made one start in which he yielded two runs (one earned) on three hits with one strikeout in three innings. Across parts of three seasons in the majors with the Phillies and Orioles, Asher owns a career 5.55 ERA across 116 2/3 innings.

Yelich had been dealing with a strained right oblique. He is not in Tuesday’s starting lineup against the Reds.

Follow @Baer_Bill