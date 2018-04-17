Athletics designate Trayce Thompson for assignment

The Athletics made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, one of which included designating outfielder Trayce Thompson for assignment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The A’s also recalled starter Trevor Cahill (who starts tonight against the White Sox) and reliever Lou Trevino, and moved Yusmeiro Petit to the family medical emergency list.

Thompson, 27, was with the Athletics for all of 12 days as the club claimed him off waivers from the Yankees on April 5. The Yankees had claimed him off waivers from the Dodgers on April 3, so it’s been an interesting month for the brother of Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson.

Thompson didn’t hit much with the A’s, registering a lone single in seven trips to the plate, but he did make his presence felt on defense. He robbed Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig of a home run last week.

