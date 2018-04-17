And That Happened: Monday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Yankees 12, Marlins 1: Didi Gregorius hit two homers, Aaron Judge added his own blast and Gary Sanchez went 3-for-4 with three knocked in. Luis Severino, comfortably supported, allowed only one hit over six shutout innings while striking out eight. Giancarlo Stanton went hitless and struck out twice in his first game against the Marlins since being traded. He was booed by the Yankees faithful again. I’m sure he’s happy with the win, but it was probably not how he pictured this game for the past four months.

Rockies 6, Pirates 2: Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story each went deep in support of German Marquez, who went six, allowing two runs on two hits. Story’s three-run blast broke him out of a terrible skid in which he went 1-for-15 with ten strikeouts in his last series against the Nats. Or, perhaps it just temporarily interrupted a longer skid, the form of which we do not yet know. Baseball and end points are both arbitrary things.

Nationals 8, Mets 6: Bryce Harper hit a 406-foot homer with a broken bat. That’s pretty cool. He’s not the first one to do that, of course, but he’s definitely in good company:

That homer came in the first inning, giving Washington a 1-0 lead. The Mets would then proceed to score six unanswered runs, giving them a 6-1 lead heading into the eighth. Washington would then rally for six in the eighth, kicked off by Harper’s two-run single, followed by a Matt Reynolds bases-loaded walk, a Wilmer Difo two-run single and another bases-loaded walk, this time to Michael Taylor. Two of those runs were charged to Jacob deGrom, whom Mickey Calloway allowed to start the eighth inning after he had cruised for the first seven. deGrom only recorded one out before departing. It took four more Mets relievers to get the final two outs of that inning. Woof.

Rays 8, Rangers 4: Tampa Bay jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings and ended up assaulting Rangers starter Martin Perez for eight runs — seven earned — on ten hits over four innings. The early runs came on errors and singles and a fielder’s choice. The final couple came via solo shots from C.J. Cron and Daniel Robertson. Not to be confused with Drew Robinson, who replaced Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar, who left with an apparent injury, after Rays outfielder Mallex Smith slid into him hard, causing Profar to hit the ground. He’s now being monitored for concussion symptoms.

There aren’t any great angles on the video I’ve seen of the slide, but it seems like Profar was in front of the bag, in between it and Smith, in effect walking into the slide himself as opposed to Smith going out of the baseline to take him out. Smith’s slide did come rather late, though, so at least some in attendance think the Rangers won’t take to it kindly:

Profar makes throw to first trying for DP well before taken out by Mallex Smith slide. Someone on the Rays will get drilled in this series. Profar leaves game. — Gerry Fraley (@gfraley) April 16, 2018

Braves 2, Phillies 1: Julio Teheran and Aaron Nola dueled, allowing one run and two runs over six, respectively. Odubel Herrera homered in the first but made a couple of costly mistakes. The first came in the third inning when he was on his way to second on what could’ve been a double but he failed to slide into second and was tagged out. Had he made it — and it seemed like he would’ve — Philly would have had runners at second and third with one out. The second miscue came in the fourth inning, when Herrera, the center fielder, and rightfielder Aaron Altherr each failed to call for a fly shallow fly ball with a runner on third. Altherr ran over from right field to make the play, but his throw to the plate was late, allowing Ozzie Albies to score what ended up being the winning run. Herrera should’ve called off Altherr and taken that ball and, with straight-ahead, forward momentum, would’ve had a way better chance of nailing Albies. Albies said after the game that their confusion in the outfield was what inspired him to break for home. After the game Gabe Kapler had a closed door meeting with Herrera, after which Herrera apologized to his teammates. That’s not what you want.

Reds 10, Brewers 4: Cincinnati’s eight-game losing streak ends thanks to three runs driven in by Billy Hamilton and a six-run sixth inning off of Brewers reliever Oliver Drake. Joey Votto got his first extra base hit of the season if you can believe it.

Athletics 8, White Sox 1: A’s starter Daniel Mengden was outstanding, allowing one run on six hits over eight innings. Matt Olson homered and Jed Lowrie drove in three. The White Sox didn’t have many highlights in the game, but this one from Yolmer Sanchez was pretty spiffy:

Mariners 2, Astros 1: James Paxton‘s one run over six innings beat Dallas Keuchel‘s two runs over eight. Nelson Cruz‘s fourth inning homer and Dee Gordon‘s RBI double in the sixth beat George Springer‘s first inning solo shot. Houston has lost three in a row and they ain’t exactly tearing up the pea patch on offense.

Dodgers 10, Padres 3: A five-run third effectively ended this one but the Dodgers added four in the ninth to put an exclamation point on the night. Yasmani Grandal, a former Padre, was the big bat here, driving in five via an RBI double in the second and hitting a grand slam for those four ninth inning runs. Matt Kemp, also a former Padre, who was actually traded to San Diego for Grandal, hit a three-run homer.

Orioles vs. Red Sox, Cardinals vs. Cubs, Royals vs. Blue Jays — POSTPONED:

