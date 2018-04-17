Aaron Blair undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery

The Braves announced on Tuesday evening that starter Aaron Blair underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder, which was performed by Dr. James Andrews. The procedure addressed a capsule tear in his shoulder and will cause him to miss the rest of the 2018 season, per David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Blair, 25, suffered the injury during his start for Triple-A Gwinnett last Wednesday. In that start, his first of the season, he lasted 2 2/3 innings, yielding three runs (none earned) on a hit and four walks with three strikeouts.

Blair was one of the top prospects in baseball just a couple years ago, but he has struggled at the major league level. Across 73 innings and 16 starts, he has a 7.89 ERA with a 49/39 K/BB ratio.

