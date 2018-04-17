Aaron Blair undergoes season-ending shoulder surgery

The Braves announced on Tuesday evening that starter Aaron Blair underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder, which was performed by Dr. James Andrews. The procedure addressed a capsule tear in his shoulder and will cause him to miss the rest of the 2018 season, per David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Blair, 25, suffered the injury during his start for Triple-A Gwinnett last Wednesday. In that start, his first of the season, he lasted 2 2/3 innings, yielding three runs (none earned) on a hit and four walks with three strikeouts.
Blair was one of the top prospects in baseball just a couple years ago, but he has struggled at the major league level. Across 73 innings and 16 starts, he has a 7.89 ERA with a 49/39 K/BB ratio.
The Indians and Twins have the honor of playing a two-game series in Puerto Rico at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday. Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, born in Puerto Rico, sure didn’t miss his opportunity to get the crowd jumping.
The stands were buzzing with excitement the first two times Lindor came to the plate, which ended in a fly out and a strikeout. The third time, however, was the charm, as Lindor yanked a 3-2 Odorizzi curve over the fence in right field for a two-run home run, breaking a scoreless tie. Listen to the crowd:
Such a cool moment and exactly why baseball is trying to expand the sport internationally.
Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley added solo homers to begin the sixth inning to bump the Indians’ lead to 4-0 and chase Odorizzi from the game.