Yankees No. 1 prospect Gleyber Torres pulled from Triple-A game due to stiffness

Robert Murray and Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports report that Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres was removed from Monday night’s game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre due to stiffness. Torres’ early exit prompted initial speculation that the Yankees might have decided to call him up to the majors, but that is not the case.
Torres, 21, is the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect and No. 5 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He entered Monday’s action batting .385/.405/.565 with a home run and 10 RBI in 42 plate appearances at Triple-A.
It’s understandable that the Yankees want to play it safe with their highly-touted prospect. Torres was part of the Yankees’ haul when the club traded Aroldis Chapman to the Cubs in July 2016.
Phillies reliever Victor Arano retired all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings of Monday’s 2-1 loss to the Braves. That included a three-pitch eighth inning in which Ryan Flaherty, Lane Adams, and Ender Inciarte each swung at the first pitch they saw from Arano for an out.
Arano has retired all 22 batters he has faced thus far in the 2018 season and retired consecutively the final five batters he faced in the 2017 season, giving him a streak of 27 consecutive batters sent back to the dugout, as Crashburn Alley’s Matt Winkelman points out. Of those 27 outs, 13 have come on strikeouts.
Arano, 23, is a bit of a hidden gem in the Phillies’ bullpen. The club acquired him as the player to be named later in the Roberto Hernandez deal with the Dodgers back in August 2014. Across 18 innings in the majors thus far, Arano has yielded just two runs on six hits and four walks with 22 strikeouts.