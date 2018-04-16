Yankees No. 1 prospect Gleyber Torres pulled from Triple-A game due to stiffness

Robert Murray and Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports report that Yankees infield prospect Gleyber Torres was removed from Monday night’s game at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre due to stiffness. Torres’ early exit prompted initial speculation that the Yankees might have decided to call him up to the majors, but that is not the case.

Torres, 21, is the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect and No. 5 in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He entered Monday’s action batting .385/.405/.565 with a home run and 10 RBI in 42 plate appearances at Triple-A.

It’s understandable that the Yankees want to play it safe with their highly-touted prospect. Torres was part of the Yankees’ haul when the club traded Aroldis Chapman to the Cubs in July 2016.

Follow @Baer_Bill