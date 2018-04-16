Video: Bryce Harper hits broken-bat home run off of Jacob deGrom

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar left Monday night’s game against the Rays with an apparent injury. Profar was trying to turn a double play on a ground ball in the first inning, but Mallex Smith slid into him, which caused Profar to hit the ground hard.

Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News suggests the Rangers will seek revenge by throwing at someone on the Rays during this series. Hopefully that doesn’t become the case.

This apparent injury is bad timing for Profar, as he just got the opportunity to start at shortstop after Elvis Andrus went down with an injury.

The Rangers should provide an update later tonight on Profar’s status.

Follow @Baer_Bill