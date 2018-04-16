Video: Bryce Harper hits broken-bat home run off of Jacob deGrom

As if we needed any more evidence that Bryce Harper is an unreal baseball player, the 25-year-old hit a broken-bat solo home run 406 feet out to right field off of a 99 MPH Jacob deGrom fastball in the first inning of Monday night’s game in New York.
That’s Harper’s MLB-leading eighth home run. He’s also now in a six-way tie for the MLB lead in RBI with 15. Free agency is going to be fun for him.
Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar left Monday night’s game against the Rays with an apparent injury. Profar was trying to turn a double play on a ground ball in the first inning, but Mallex Smith slid into him, which caused Profar to hit the ground hard.
Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News suggests the Rangers will seek revenge by throwing at someone on the Rays during this series. Hopefully that doesn’t become the case.
This apparent injury is bad timing for Profar, as he just got the opportunity to start at shortstop after Elvis Andrus went down with an injury.
The Rangers should provide an update later tonight on Profar’s status.