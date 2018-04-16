Two more games postposed today

Yesterday we had six postponements. Late in the day the powers that be then went ahead and postponed the Patriot’s Day game scheduled for this morning between the Orioles and Red Sox due to torrential rain.

Now a second game has been cancelled: the Cubs-Cardinals tilt scheduled for Wrigley Field this evening has been postponed due primarily to cold temperatures but it was probably gonna rain and/or snow too, so either way they would’ve been boned.

That now makes for 22 weather-related postponements so far this season. That’s the most in a month since 2006, when we had 26 postponements in April. Of course, we still have two weeks to go in the month of April. If I were a betting man, I’d take the over.

