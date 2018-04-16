Getty Images

Two more games postposed today

By Craig CalcaterraApr 16, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
Yesterday we had six postponements. Late in the day the powers that be then went ahead and postponed the Patriot’s Day game scheduled for this morning between the Orioles and Red Sox due to torrential rain.

Now a second game has been cancelled: the Cubs-Cardinals tilt scheduled for Wrigley Field this evening has been postponed due primarily to cold temperatures but it was probably gonna rain and/or snow too, so either way they would’ve been boned.

That now makes for 22 weather-related postponements so far this season. That’s the most in a month since 2006, when we had 26 postponements in April. Of course, we still have two weeks to go in the month of April. If I were a betting man, I’d take the over.

Josh Harrison to miss six weeks with a broken finger

By Craig CalcaterraApr 16, 2018, 1:29 PM EDT
Second baseman Josh Harrison had to leave yesterday’s Pirates-Marlins game in Miami after he was hit on the left hand by a 96-mph fastball from Jose Urena. The “further evaluation” we so often mention has taken place and it’s not good: he has a fracture to the fifth metacarpal of his left hand. He’ll be out about six weeks.

Harrison is hitting .263/.328/.351 with a homer on the season. In his absence, Adam Frazier will likely get the most playing time at the keystone.

Or, well, just to the right of the keystone, as if a second baseman played directly on the keystone, there would be a lot of ground ball singles to right field.