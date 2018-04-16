Brad White/Getty Images

Royals-Blue Jays postponed due to hole in Rogers Centre roof

By Bill BaerApr 16, 2018
8 Comments

Update (5:27 PM ET): Monday’s game has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, the Blue Jays announced.

The Blue Jays announced on Monday afternoon that falling ice from the CN Tower caused damage to the roof of the Rogers Centre.

Specifically, as Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi noted on Instagram, the falling ice punctured the roof.

Per Davidi, the Jays set up three tarp mats under the hole in right field as well as five other covers along the edge of the infield.

The Jays last played on Friday, when they beat the Indians 8-4 in their series opener in Cleveland. Saturday and Sunday’s games were postponed and will be made up in a double-header on May 3.

Jurickson Profar leaves Monday’s game with an apparent injury

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 16, 2018
1 Comment

Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar left Monday night’s game against the Rays with an apparent injury. Profar was trying to turn a double play on a ground ball in the first inning, but Mallex Smith slid into him, which caused Profar to hit the ground hard.

Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News suggests the Rangers will seek revenge by throwing at someone on the Rays during this series. Hopefully that doesn’t become the case.

This apparent injury is bad timing for Profar, as he just got the opportunity to start at shortstop after Elvis Andrus went down with an injury.

The Rangers should provide an update later tonight on Profar’s status.