Royals-Blue Jays postponed due to hole in Rogers Centre roof

Update (5:27 PM ET): Monday’s game has been postponed and will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Tuesday, the Blue Jays announced.

The Blue Jays announced on Monday afternoon that falling ice from the CN Tower caused damage to the roof of the Rogers Centre.

We are currently working to repair damage to the Rogers Centre roof caused by falling ice from @CNTower. We continue to work with @CNTower & @TorontoPolice to assess the situation, & will provide updates about tonight’s game shortly. Gates 1-6 remain closed until further notice. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 16, 2018

Specifically, as Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi noted on Instagram, the falling ice punctured the roof.

Per Davidi, the Jays set up three tarp mats under the hole in right field as well as five other covers along the edge of the infield.

The Jays last played on Friday, when they beat the Indians 8-4 in their series opener in Cleveland. Saturday and Sunday’s games were postponed and will be made up in a double-header on May 3.

