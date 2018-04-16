Kevin Cash, Kevin Kiermaier, Joe Bench
Getty Images

Kevin Kiermaier needs surgery on thumb, out 8-12 weeks

By Craig CalcaterraApr 16, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
4 Comments

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left Sunday’s game with a right thumb sprain after sliding head first into second base. At the time the extent of the injury was unknown and he was considered day-to-day. Not anymore: he’s gotta go under the knife.

Turns out that Kiermaier tore a ligament in his right thumb and the necessary operation is going to put him on the shelf for 8-12 weeks. Some combination of Johnny Field, Carlos Gomez, and Mallex Smith will cover center field between now and July, in all likelihood. All obviously represent defensive falloffs from Kiermaier, but then again most center fielders are.

Kiermaier wasn’t hitting well in the early going of the season, but he’s a career .260/.317/.426 hitter (106 OPS+). He’ll be missed by the Rays.

Jurickson Profar leaves Monday’s game with an apparent injury

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 16, 2018, 8:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar left Monday night’s game against the Rays with an apparent injury. Profar was trying to turn a double play on a ground ball in the first inning, but Mallex Smith slid into him, which caused Profar to hit the ground hard.

Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News suggests the Rangers will seek revenge by throwing at someone on the Rays during this series. Hopefully that doesn’t become the case.

This apparent injury is bad timing for Profar, as he just got the opportunity to start at shortstop after Elvis Andrus went down with an injury.

The Rangers should provide an update later tonight on Profar’s status.