Kevin Cash, Kevin Kiermaier, Joe Bench
Getty Images

Kevin Kiermaier needs surgery on his thumb, to miss 8-12 weeks

By Craig CalcaterraApr 16, 2018, 12:54 PM EDT
1 Comment

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left Sunday’s game with a right thumb sprain after sliding head first into second base. At the time the extent of the injury was unknown and he was considered day-to-day. Not anymore: he’s gotta go under the knife.

Turns out that Kiermaier tore a ligament in his right thumb and the necessary operation is going to put him on the shelf for 8-12 weeks. Some combination of Johnny Field, Carlos Gomez, and Mallex Smith will cover center field between now and July, in all likelihood. All obviously represent defensive falloffs from Kiermaier, but then again most center fielders are.

Kiermaier wasn’t hitting well in the early going of the season, but he’s a career .260/.317/.426 hitter (106 OPS+). He’ll be missed by the Rays.

Two more games postponed today

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 16, 2018, 2:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Yesterday we had six postponements. Late in the day the powers that be then went ahead and postponed the Patriot’s Day game scheduled for this morning between the Orioles and Red Sox due to torrential rain.

Now a second game has been cancelled: the Cubs-Cardinals tilt scheduled for Wrigley Field this evening has been postponed due primarily to cold temperatures but it was probably gonna rain and/or snow too, so either way they would’ve been boned.

That now makes for 22 weather-related postponements so far this season. That’s the most in a month since 2006, when we had 26 postponements in April. Of course, we still have two weeks to go in the month of April. If I were a betting man, I’d take the over.