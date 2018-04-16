Josh Harrison to miss six weeks with broken finger

Second baseman Josh Harrison had to leave yesterday’s Pirates-Marlins game in Miami after he was hit on the left hand by a 96-mph fastball from Jose Urena. The “further evaluation” we so often mention has taken place and it’s not good: he has a fracture to the fifth metacarpal of his left hand. He’ll be out about six weeks.
Harrison is hitting .263/.328/.351 with a homer on the season. In his absence, Adam Frazier will likely get the most playing time at the keystone.
Or, well, just to the right of the keystone, as if a second baseman played directly on the keystone, there would be a lot of ground ball singles to right field.
Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar left Monday night’s game against the Rays with an apparent injury. Profar was trying to turn a double play on a ground ball in the first inning, but Mallex Smith slid into him, which caused Profar to hit the ground hard.
Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News suggests the Rangers will seek revenge by throwing at someone on the Rays during this series. Hopefully that doesn’t become the case.
This apparent injury is bad timing for Profar, as he just got the opportunity to start at shortstop after Elvis Andrus went down with an injury.
The Rangers should provide an update later tonight on Profar’s status.