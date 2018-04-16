Josh Harrison to miss six weeks with a broken finger

Second baseman Josh Harrison had to leave yesterday’s Pirates-Marlins game in Miami after he was hit on the left hand by a 96-mph fastball from Jose Urena. The “further evaluation” we so often mention has taken place and it’s not good: he has a fracture to the fifth metacarpal of his left hand. He’ll be out about six weeks.
Harrison is hitting .263/.328/.351 with a homer on the season. In his absence, Adam Frazier will likely get the most playing time at the keystone.
Or, well, just to the right of the keystone, as if a second baseman played directly on the keystone, there would be a lot of ground ball singles to right field.
Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier left Sunday’s game with a right thumb sprain after sliding head first into second base. At the time the extent of the injury was unknown and he was considered day-to-day. Not anymore: he’s gotta go under the knife.
Turns out that Kiermaier tore a ligament in his right thumb and the necessary operation is going to put him on the shelf for 8-12 weeks. Some combination of Johnny Field, Carlos Gomez, and Mallex Smith will cover center field between now and July, in all likelihood. All obviously represent defensive falloffs from Kiermaier, but then again most center fielders are.
Kiermaier wasn’t hitting well in the early going of the season, but he’s a career .260/.317/.426 hitter (106 OPS+). He’ll be missed by the Rays.