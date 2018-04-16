Josh Harrison to miss six weeks with a broken finger

Second baseman Josh Harrison had to leave yesterday’s Pirates-Marlins game in Miami after he was hit on the left hand by a 96-mph fastball from Jose Urena. The “further evaluation” we so often mention has taken place and it’s not good: he has a fracture to the fifth metacarpal of his left hand. He’ll be out about six weeks.

Harrison is hitting .263/.328/.351 with a homer on the season. In his absence, Adam Frazier will likely get the most playing time at the keystone.

Or, well, just to the right of the keystone, as if a second baseman played directly on the keystone, there would be a lot of ground ball singles to right field.

