Blaine Boyer grabs wheel of Royals’ team bus in emergency

The Royals’ game against the Blue Jays on Monday night may be postponed due to ice puncturing the roof of the Rogers Centre. The Royals have had it up to here with ice, as a matter of fact.

As Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports, a chunk of ice flew off one of the Royals’ team buses into the windshield of their other bus. Shards of the broken windshield hit the driver and reliever Blaine Boyer had to grab the wheel. The driver turned out to be okay. Keegan Matheson of Baseball Toronto adds that the incident happened when the Royals were on their way into town from the airport last night.

The Royals are sure glad they reached out to Boyer in February, signing him to a minor league deal. Boyer made the Opening Day roster out of spring training and will earn a $1 million salary in the majors. He’s already been worth every penny and then some.

