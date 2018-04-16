Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Blaine Boyer grabs wheel of Royals’ team bus in emergency

By Bill BaerApr 16, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
The Royals’ game against the Blue Jays on Monday night may be postponed due to ice puncturing the roof of the Rogers Centre. The Royals have had it up to here with ice, as a matter of fact.

As Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports, a chunk of ice flew off one of the Royals’ team buses into the windshield of their other bus. Shards of the broken windshield hit the driver and reliever Blaine Boyer had to grab the wheel. The driver turned out to be okay. Keegan Matheson of Baseball Toronto adds that the incident happened when the Royals were on their way into town from the airport last night.

The Royals are sure glad they reached out to Boyer in February, signing him to a minor league deal. Boyer made the Opening Day roster out of spring training and will earn a $1 million salary in the majors. He’s already been worth every penny and then some.

Jurickson Profar leaves Monday’s game with an apparent injury

By Bill BaerApr 16, 2018, 8:21 PM EDT
Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar left Monday night’s game against the Rays with an apparent injury. Profar was trying to turn a double play on a ground ball in the first inning, but Mallex Smith slid into him, which caused Profar to hit the ground hard.

Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News suggests the Rangers will seek revenge by throwing at someone on the Rays during this series. Hopefully that doesn’t become the case.

This apparent injury is bad timing for Profar, as he just got the opportunity to start at shortstop after Elvis Andrus went down with an injury.

The Rangers should provide an update later tonight on Profar’s status.