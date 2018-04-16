Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Judge becomes quickest to hit 60 career home runs

By Bill BaerApr 16, 2018, 7:48 PM EDT
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 60th career home run on Monday night, a solo blast to right field off of Marlins starter Caleb Smith in the second inning. In doing so, Judge became the quickest to 60 career dingers. He got there in 197 games, beating the previous record of 202 games held by Mark McGwire, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

According to Statcast, the home run traveled 386 feet and was 108 MPH off the bat.

Judge, who turns 26 years old in 10 days, entered Monday’s action batting .340/.470/.566 with three home runs and nine RBI in 66 plate appearances. Monday’s home run also helped him extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Jurickson Profar leaves Monday’s game with an apparent injury

By Bill BaerApr 16, 2018, 8:21 PM EDT
Rangers shortstop Jurickson Profar left Monday night’s game against the Rays with an apparent injury. Profar was trying to turn a double play on a ground ball in the first inning, but Mallex Smith slid into him, which caused Profar to hit the ground hard.

Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News suggests the Rangers will seek revenge by throwing at someone on the Rays during this series. Hopefully that doesn’t become the case.

This apparent injury is bad timing for Profar, as he just got the opportunity to start at shortstop after Elvis Andrus went down with an injury.

The Rangers should provide an update later tonight on Profar’s status.