Aaron Judge becomes quickest to hit 60 career home runs

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 60th career home run on Monday night, a solo blast to right field off of Marlins starter Caleb Smith in the second inning. In doing so, Judge became the quickest to 60 career dingers. He got there in 197 games, beating the previous record of 202 games held by Mark McGwire, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

Aaron Judge goes YARD. That's four homers on the year for the big fella. pic.twitter.com/GMoqkYF2h9 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 16, 2018

According to Statcast, the home run traveled 386 feet and was 108 MPH off the bat.

Judge, who turns 26 years old in 10 days, entered Monday’s action batting .340/.470/.566 with three home runs and nine RBI in 66 plate appearances. Monday’s home run also helped him extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

