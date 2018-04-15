Video: Young fans swap D.J. LeMahieu, Matt Wieters home run balls

Update (10:07 PM ET): Aaand it’s over. Josh Reddick doubled down the left field line after Correa walked, putting runners on second and third with no outs to begin the eighth.

*

Update (10:04 PM ET): The perfect game bid is over, but the no-hit bid is still alive. Colon walked Carlos Correa on five pitches to lead off the eighth inning.

*

Update (9:49 PM ET): Colon is perfect through seven innings. He got George Springer and Alex Bregman to ground out, then Jose Altuve lined out to center field to end the inning. Colon is at 83 pitches. Not that it matters.

*

Rangers starter Bartolo Colon has seen 18 Astros come to the plate and has sent all 18 of them back to the dugout unhappy. The right-hander has thrown 76 pitches and will take a bid for a perfect game into the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. He has struck out seven batters in the process.

The Rangers gave Colon his only run of support in the top of the third inning when Robinson Chirinos hit a solo home run off of Astros starter Justin Verlander. Verlander has had a good game himself, limiting the opposition to just the one run on one hit and a walk with eight strikeouts.

If Colon is able to hold the Astros hitless the rest of the way, he’ll become the first Ranger to throw a no-hitter since Kenny Rogers tossed a perfect game against the California Angels on July 28, 1994. The Astros were last victims of a no-hitter when the Giants’ Matt Cain threw a perfect game on June 13, 2012.

We’ll keep you updated as Colon attempts to make history as the oldest pitcher to throw a no-hitter (let alone a perfect game). There have been only 23 official perfect games in baseball history.

