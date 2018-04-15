AP Images

Sunday’s Angels-Royals game postponed due to inclement weather

By Ashley VarelaApr 15, 2018, 2:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you were hoping to catch Shohei Ohtani take the mound for his third pitching appointment of the season, well, come back on Tuesday. Sunday’s series finale between the Royals and Angels has been added to an ever-expanding list of postponements this weekend due to inclement weather. (Remember, Mike Trout hit a home run while it was snowing yesterday!)

The make-up game has been scheduled for Monday, June 25. The Angels will shoehorn the contest into their 11-day road trip through Boston, Baltimore and Seattle, while the Royals will be forced to fly back home for the game between road games in Houston and Milwaukee. As for Ohtani, the 23-year-old two-way player will get his next official start on Tuesday evening against the Red Sox’ David Price. Per a team announcement, southpaw Tyler Skaggs and right-hander Nick Tropeano will handle the remaining two games against the Sox.

Sunday’s postponement follows similar announcements for the Blue Jays/Indians, Yankees/Tigers, White Sox/Twins and Braves/Cubs games. Only 10 games will be played today.

Rangers claim Renato Nunez off waivers from Athletics

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 15, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Rangers executive vice president of communications John Blake announced on Sunday that the club claimed IF/OF Renato Nunez off waivers from the Athletics. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers transferred pitcher Tim Lincecum to the 60-day disabled list. The Rangers will make room for Nunez on the 25-man roster when he reports on Monday.

Nunez, 24, provides some versatility as he has played first base and left field along with his main position at third base. Last season, with Triple-A Nashville, Nunez hit .249/.319/.518 with 32 home runs and 78 RBI in 533 plate appearances. To start the 2018 season, he’s hitting .360 in 27 PA with Nashville.

The Rangers have been dealing with some injuries, so Nunez could end getting some regular playing time.