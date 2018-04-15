Sunday’s Angels-Royals game postponed due to inclement weather

If you were hoping to catch Shohei Ohtani take the mound for his third pitching appointment of the season, well, come back on Tuesday. Sunday’s series finale between the Royals and Angels has been added to an ever-expanding list of postponements this weekend due to inclement weather. (Remember, Mike Trout hit a home run while it was snowing yesterday!)

The make-up game has been scheduled for Monday, June 25. The Angels will shoehorn the contest into their 11-day road trip through Boston, Baltimore and Seattle, while the Royals will be forced to fly back home for the game between road games in Houston and Milwaukee. As for Ohtani, the 23-year-old two-way player will get his next official start on Tuesday evening against the Red Sox’ David Price. Per a team announcement, southpaw Tyler Skaggs and right-hander Nick Tropeano will handle the remaining two games against the Sox.

Sunday’s postponement follows similar announcements for the Blue Jays/Indians, Yankees/Tigers, White Sox/Twins and Braves/Cubs games. Only 10 games will be played today.