Should Bryan Price be on the hot seat?

The Reds lost their eighth consecutive game, dropping Sunday’s contest 3-2 to the Cardinals. The club is now 2-13 on the season, heading towards a fifth consecutive losing season under manager Bryan Price — and perhaps a fourth consecutive season of fewer than 70 wins.

There are whispers that Price is on the hot seat. Steve Mancuso of Redleg Nation wrote a good, level-headed column explaining why firing Price won’t solve the Reds’ woes. A big reason is that the club needs healthy players first and foremost. Currently, Eugenio Suarez, Anthony DeSclafani, Scott Schebler, Rookie Davis, Kevin Shackelford, Michael Lorenzen, and David Hernandez are all on the disabled list. The Reds are also dealing with lots of players not living up to their expected levels of play — chief among them is Joey Votto, who’s batting .250 with a .536 OPS. Adam Duvall has a .479 OPS; Billy Hamilton, .490. Starter Luis Castillo, who has great stuff, has given up 13 runs in 16 innings.

While firing Price and bringing in a new manager might help Alex Blandino get some more playing time and might help spur a call-up for prospect Nick Senzel, and some more new-school, optimized strategy may be employed, it won’t turn the rebuilding Reds into contenders overnight.

To his credit, Price has also been level-headed about his situation. He says he won’t overuse his players in an effort to keep his job:

.@Reds skipper Bryan Price isn't worried about all the outside talk. He will continue to manage the Reds for the benefit of the team and not himself. pic.twitter.com/FkGNGq4w5Z — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 15, 2018

Price’s ouster seems like an inevitability, but Mancuso is right — firing him isn’t going to fix all that ails the Reds.

