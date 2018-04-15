Rangers claim Renato Nunez off waivers from Athletics

Rangers executive vice president of communications John Blake announced on Sunday that the club claimed IF/OF Renato Nunez off waivers from the Athletics. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers transferred pitcher Tim Lincecum to the 60-day disabled list. The Rangers will make room for Nunez on the 25-man roster when he reports on Monday.
Nunez, 24, provides some versatility as he has played first base and left field along with his main position at third base. Last season, with Triple-A Nashville, Nunez hit .249/.319/.518 with 32 home runs and 78 RBI in 533 plate appearances. To start the 2018 season, he’s hitting .360 in 27 PA with Nashville.
The Rangers have been dealing with some injuries, so Nunez could end getting some regular playing time.
When asked if the Yankees will promote top prospect Gleyber Torres to the majors this week, manager Aaron Boone said, “Possible? Yes. Likely? Not necessarily,” Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
If they wanted to, the Yankees could promote Torres on April 18 with full knowledge they will have an extra year of contractual control. That extra year of control is why Torres and other top prospects like Ronald Acuna of the Braves started the season in the minors, and it’s why other players like Kris Bryant had slightly delayed starts as well.
According to MLB Pipeline, Torres in the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect and No. 5 overall in baseball. The Yankees acquired Torres when Aroldis Chapman was traded to the Cubs ahead of the 2016 trade deadline. In his first nine games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the 2018 season, Torres has hit .389/.410/.583 with a home run and 10 RBI in 39 plate appearances.