Rangers claim Renato Nunez off waivers from Athletics

Rangers executive vice president of communications John Blake announced on Sunday that the club claimed IF/OF Renato Nunez off waivers from the Athletics. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers transferred pitcher Tim Lincecum to the 60-day disabled list. The Rangers will make room for Nunez on the 25-man roster when he reports on Monday.

Nunez, 24, provides some versatility as he has played first base and left field along with his main position at third base. Last season, with Triple-A Nashville, Nunez hit .249/.319/.518 with 32 home runs and 78 RBI in 533 plate appearances. To start the 2018 season, he’s hitting .360 in 27 PA with Nashville.

The Rangers have been dealing with some injuries, so Nunez could end getting some regular playing time.

