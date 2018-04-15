Kevin Cash, Kevin Kiermaier, Joe Bench
Kevin Kiermaier exits game with sprained thumb

By Ashley VarelaApr 15, 2018
Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier left Sunday’s game with a right thumb sprain, per a team announcement. In the bottom of the first inning, Kiermaier lashed a single off of Phillies right-hander Ben Lively and tried to advance when Rhys Hoskins missed a routine pop-up in shallow left field and bobbled the throw to second base. He slid headfirst into second base and appeared to jam his right thumb in the process, prompting an evaluation by a trainer before making his exit in the top of the third.

While the severity of Kiermaier’s injury is not yet known, he’s considered day-to-day and will undergo further evaluation on Monday. The 27-year-old center fielder entered Sunday’s contest with a .143/.234/.214 batting line and two extra-base hits through his first 47 plate appearances this season.

The Rays currently trail the Phillies 5-3 in the seventh inning.

Rangers claim Renato Nunez off waivers from Athletics

By Bill BaerApr 15, 2018
Rangers executive vice president of communications John Blake announced on Sunday that the club claimed IF/OF Renato Nunez off waivers from the Athletics. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rangers transferred pitcher Tim Lincecum to the 60-day disabled list. The Rangers will make room for Nunez on the 25-man roster when he reports on Monday.

Nunez, 24, provides some versatility as he has played first base and left field along with his main position at third base. Last season, with Triple-A Nashville, Nunez hit .249/.319/.518 with 32 home runs and 78 RBI in 533 plate appearances. To start the 2018 season, he’s hitting .360 in 27 PA with Nashville.

The Rangers have been dealing with some injuries, so Nunez could end getting some regular playing time.