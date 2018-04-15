Kevin Kiermaier exits game with sprained thumb

Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier left Sunday’s game with a right thumb sprain, per a team announcement. In the bottom of the first inning, Kiermaier lashed a single off of Phillies right-hander Ben Lively and tried to advance when Rhys Hoskins missed a routine pop-up in shallow left field and bobbled the throw to second base. He slid headfirst into second base and appeared to jam his right thumb in the process, prompting an evaluation by a trainer before making his exit in the top of the third.

While the severity of Kiermaier’s injury is not yet known, he’s considered day-to-day and will undergo further evaluation on Monday. The 27-year-old center fielder entered Sunday’s contest with a .143/.234/.214 batting line and two extra-base hits through his first 47 plate appearances this season.

The Rays currently trail the Phillies 5-3 in the seventh inning.