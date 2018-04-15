David Maxwell/Getty Images

Jeremy Hellickson will make his Nationals debut on Monday

By Bill BaerApr 15, 2018, 11:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MASN’s Dan Kolko reports that Jeremy Hellickson will make his Nationals debut on Monday when the club opens up a three-game series against the Mets in New York. Hellickson will oppose Jacob deGrom.

Hellickson is taking the rotation spot of the struggling A.J. Cole, who has given up 12 runs in nine innings across two starts to begin the season. There is a chance Cole could be sent down to Triple-A on Monday when the Nationals need to open up a spot on the 25-man roster for Hellickson.

The Nationals signed Hellickson to a minor league deal in mid-March, then re-signed him to a new minor league deal at the end of the month. Last season between the Phillies and Orioles, Hellickson put up a 5.43 ERA with a 96/47 K/BB ratio in 164 innings of work.

Video: Young fans swap D.J. LeMahieu, Matt Wieters home run balls

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
By Bill BaerApr 15, 2018, 10:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

At Nationals Park on Sunday, two young fans — one a Rockies fan, the other a Nationals fan — were lucky recipients of souvenirs. The only problem was the Rockies fan got a home run ball hit by Nationals catcher Matt Wieters and the Nationals fan got a home run ball hit by Rockies second baseman D.J. LeMahieu. So they did the logical thing: they swapped baseballs.

Pretty cool moment.

Here’s a link to video of Wieters’ solo home run which tied the game at four apiece. And here’s a link to LeMahieu’s solo shot, which broke the 4-4 tie. The Rockies went on to win 6-5 over the Nats on Sunday.