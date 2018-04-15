MASN’s Dan Kolko reports that Jeremy Hellickson will make his Nationals debut on Monday when the club opens up a three-game series against the Mets in New York. Hellickson will oppose Jacob deGrom.

Hellickson is taking the rotation spot of the struggling A.J. Cole, who has given up 12 runs in nine innings across two starts to begin the season. There is a chance Cole could be sent down to Triple-A on Monday when the Nationals need to open up a spot on the 25-man roster for Hellickson.

The Nationals signed Hellickson to a minor league deal in mid-March, then re-signed him to a new minor league deal at the end of the month. Last season between the Phillies and Orioles, Hellickson put up a 5.43 ERA with a 96/47 K/BB ratio in 164 innings of work.

