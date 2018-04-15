Aaron Boone: “Not necessarily” likely Yankees promote Gleyber Torres this week

When asked if the Yankees will promote top prospect Gleyber Torres to the majors this week, manager Aaron Boone said, “Possible? Yes. Likely? Not necessarily,” Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.

If they wanted to, the Yankees could promote Torres on April 18 with full knowledge they will have an extra year of contractual control. That extra year of control is why Torres and other top prospects like Ronald Acuna of the Braves started the season in the minors, and it’s why other players like Kris Bryant had slightly delayed starts as well.

According to MLB Pipeline, Torres in the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect and No. 5 overall in baseball. The Yankees acquired Torres when Aroldis Chapman was traded to the Cubs ahead of the 2016 trade deadline. In his first nine games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the 2018 season, Torres has hit .389/.410/.583 with a home run and 10 RBI in 39 plate appearances.

