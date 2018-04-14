Orioles place Jonathan Schoop on 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain

The Orioles placed second baseman Jonathan Schoop on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain, the team announced Saturday. Schoop made an early exit during the eighth inning of Friday’s 7-3 loss, citing some discomfort in his right side. It’s unclear just how long he’ll be sidelined.

Prior to the injury, Schoop was batting .230/.266/.344 with five extra-base hits and a .610 OPS in 65 plate appearances this spring. While he isn’t exactly off to a hot start, the 26-year-old infielder is coming off of a career year with the Orioles, one in which he sustained a robust .293 average and 3.8 fWAR. He’s also managed to stay relatively injury-free over the last few years. This appears to be his first significant injury since 2015, when he landed on the 60-day disabled list with a torn MCL and partially-torn PCL in his right knee.

In a corresponding move, the club recalled right-hander Alex Cobb from Double-A Bowie. Cobb is expected to make his season debut with the team during Saturday’s game against the Cubs at 4:05 PM ET. Over in the infield, meanwhile, third baseman Tim Beckham will sub in for Schoop while Danny Valencia covers the hot corner.