Marco Estrada, Jonathan Schoop
AP Images

Orioles place Jonathan Schoop on 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain

By Ashley VarelaApr 14, 2018, 1:12 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Orioles placed second baseman Jonathan Schoop on the 10-day disabled list with a right oblique strain, the team announced Saturday. Schoop made an early exit during the eighth inning of Friday’s 7-3 loss, citing some discomfort in his right side. It’s unclear just how long he’ll be sidelined.

Prior to the injury, Schoop was batting .230/.266/.344 with five extra-base hits and a .610 OPS in 65 plate appearances this spring. While he isn’t exactly off to a hot start, the 26-year-old infielder is coming off of a career year with the Orioles, one in which he sustained a robust .293 average and 3.8 fWAR. He’s also managed to stay relatively injury-free over the last few years. This appears to be his first significant injury since 2015, when he landed on the 60-day disabled list with a torn MCL and partially-torn PCL in his right knee.

In a corresponding move, the club recalled right-hander Alex Cobb from Double-A Bowie. Cobb is expected to make his season debut with the team during Saturday’s game against the Cubs at 4:05 PM ET. Over in the infield, meanwhile, third baseman Tim Beckham will sub in for Schoop while Danny Valencia covers the hot corner.

Mookie Betts exits game with left foot contusion

AP Images
By Ashley VarelaApr 14, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts made an early exit during Saturday’s contest against the Orioles after bruising his left foot on a collision with Chance Sisco. Betts took a walk to open the first inning and came home to score on an Andrew Benintendi RBI double, where he ran into Sisco at the plate. He was stretched out on the ground for a few seconds after the collision, but was able to walk off the field and stayed in the game another two innings before making his final departure prior to the fourth.

There’s no announced timetable for Betts’ return, but he’s day-to-day for the time being and will likely be cleared to rejoin the Red Sox within the week. He’s impressed so far this season, slugging .360/.450/.620 with nine extra-base hits and a 1.070 OPS in 60 plate appearances.