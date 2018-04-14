Mookie Betts exits game with left foot contusion

The Yankees and Tigers postponed Saturday’s game at Comerica Park due to inclement weather and will make it up with a split doubleheader on Sunday, per announcements from the teams on Saturday morning. The first game is scheduled to kick off at 1:10 PM ET, the second at 7:10 PM.

This is the fourth postponement of the year for the Tigers and the second for the Yankees. Provided the rain doesn’t let up, the two makeup games could be pushed back as far as mid-September, though no dates have been announced yet. Yankees right-hander Luis Severino and Tigers lefty Francisco Liriano will face off for Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader, while right-hander Luis Cessa will fill in for CC Sabathia in the evening against Detroit southpaw Matthew Boyd.

The Tigers are looking to snap a streak of bad luck; they went 2-5 in the last week and haven’t seen a win since Mike Fiers‘ 1-0 shutout against the White Sox last Sunday. The Yankees, on the other hand, are fighting to keep their heads above .500 after splitting their last six games 3-3. All told, they could be in a far worse predicament: the Twins have postponed their last two games against the White Sox at Target Field due to a snowstorm.