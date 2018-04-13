Getty Images

Video: Marlins clear the bases with a sac fly

By Ashley VarelaApr 13, 2018, 11:06 PM EDT
The Marlins got a lucky break during the fifth inning of Friday’s 7-2 win over the Pirates. Not twenty minutes after Pirates catcher Elias Diaz hammered a two-run shot to take the lead, he gave the advantage right back to the Marlins — and then some. Chad Wallach (replaced by Dillon Peters on a force play), Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas singled to load the bases against Chad Kuhl in the bottom of the fifth, and Starlin Castro lofted a a sac fly into shallow right field to tie the game.

At least, that’s what should have happened. Instead, Gregory Polanco fired the ball to Diaz, who caught it up the first base line and was unable to tag Dillon Peters at the plate. Diaz then misfired on a throw to second base, where the ball sailed past Josh Harrison‘s outstretched glove and rolled out toward the warning track in center field… giving Dietrich and Rojas plenty of time to circle the bases for a two-run lead.

It was a mistake the Pirates never quite recovered from. Tayron Guerrero, Kyle Barraclough and Junichi Tazawa combined for three scoreless innings in relief, while Wallach’s sac bunt and Justin Bour‘s three-run homer cemented the Marlins’ fourth win of the year. The Pirates will get a chance to redeem themselves — and become the first NL Central team to reach 10 wins in 2018 — on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Dinelson Lamet to undergo Tommy John surgery

By Ashley VarelaApr 13, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
Padres right-hander Dinelson Lamet will miss the remainder of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the club announced Friday. Lamet suffered an elbow strain during the tail end of spring training and had been working his way back to the mound over the last several weeks. A recent MRI revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, however, and Lamet elected to undergo the procedure with Dr. Keith Meister next week.

Lamet was scheduled to begin his second season in the majors after breaking into the league last year. He finished his rookie campaign with a 7-8 record in 21 starts and put up a 4.57 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 10.9 SO/9 over 114 1/3 innings. Prior to sustaining his season-ending injury, the young righty impressed again in camp this spring and was expected to resume his role at the front end of San Diego’s rotation.

Now, of course, those plans will be shelved for another year or more, depending on how smoothly his recovery goes. “I talked to my agent, we got a second opinion and everyone agrees that this was my best option,” Lamet said Friday. “I think there were other methods that I could have tried. None of them would have allowed me to come back throwing the way that I throw.”