Video: Marlins clear the bases with a sac fly

The Marlins got a lucky break during the fifth inning of Friday’s 7-2 win over the Pirates. Not twenty minutes after Pirates catcher Elias Diaz hammered a two-run shot to take the lead, he gave the advantage right back to the Marlins — and then some. Chad Wallach (replaced by Dillon Peters on a force play), Derek Dietrich and Miguel Rojas singled to load the bases against Chad Kuhl in the bottom of the fifth, and Starlin Castro lofted a a sac fly into shallow right field to tie the game.

At least, that’s what should have happened. Instead, Gregory Polanco fired the ball to Diaz, who caught it up the first base line and was unable to tag Dillon Peters at the plate. Diaz then misfired on a throw to second base, where the ball sailed past Josh Harrison‘s outstretched glove and rolled out toward the warning track in center field… giving Dietrich and Rojas plenty of time to circle the bases for a two-run lead.

It was a mistake the Pirates never quite recovered from. Tayron Guerrero, Kyle Barraclough and Junichi Tazawa combined for three scoreless innings in relief, while Wallach’s sac bunt and Justin Bour‘s three-run homer cemented the Marlins’ fourth win of the year. The Pirates will get a chance to redeem themselves — and become the first NL Central team to reach 10 wins in 2018 — on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.