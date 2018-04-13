Shohei Ohtani gives bat to kid, hits triple with different one

Yesterday, after Angels batting practice, a six-year-old kid asked Shohei Ohtani for his bat. Ohtani did what most players would do in that situation: he laughed, signed some autographs, but held on to his bat and then left.
But then a few minutes later he came back to where the kid was and handed him a bat. An official Shohei Ohtani model, with his name on it in Kanji. Ohtani later told an MLB.com reporter, through his interpreter, “Hopefully he can swing with that and become a good player one day, but I can’t be doing this all the time. I’ll run out of bats.”
Here’s the request:
Ohtani had at least one more bat in his bag, of course, and he used it to DH in last night’s game against the Royals. In the seventh inning the Angels broke the game wide open, thanks in part to Ohtani’s bases-clearing triple:
The season is 14-games old, yet Ohtani’s legend is already substantial and continues to grow.
Seven players have been suspended following an intense altercation between the Rockies and Padres on Wednesday afternoon, the league announced Friday. Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado were hit the hardest for their actions during the brawl and will each serve a five-game suspension. Perdomo, who instigated the confrontation after purposefully throwing at Arenado, is not expected to appeal his suspension and will need to be replaced in advance of Monday’s series opener against the Dodgers. Arenado was also charged as a co-instigator of the fight after charging the mound and is planning to appeal. “I was just defending myself. […] They throw hard out there and reactions happen, and that’s all it was,” he told reporters.
Five other players also received penalties for their actions: Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra was saddled with a four-game suspension and Padres reliever Buddy Baumann was given a one-game suspension. Rockies right-hander German Marquez was slapped with a fine for his involvement in the fracas, as was Padres catcher A.J. Ellis and shortstop Freddy Galvis. Parra, whose four-game penalty stemmed from a punch he landed during the brawl, also intends to appeal the decision.
AJ Cassavell of MLB.com points out that the Rockies can stagger the suspensions for Arenado and Parra so they won’t need to replace both players at once. The Padres, meanwhile, will need to select a replacement for Perdomo against the Dodgers; while they have yet to announce a starter, possible options include right-hander Jordan Lyles and southpaw Robbie Erlin.