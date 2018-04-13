Royals sign man believed to be the first player with autism in affiliated baseball

Today the Royals signed outfielder Tarik El-Abour to a Minor League contract and assigned him to extended spring training. El-Abour is believed to be the first professional baseball player with autism to play affiliated ball.
As MLB.com reports, El-Abour played college baseball at Pasadena City College and Pacifica College and, after going un-drafted, signed with the Sullivan, New York team in the independent Empire League. He won the league’s Rookie of the Year award in 2016, hitting .323 in 122 plate appearances. Last year he hit .240 for the Plattsburgh Red Birds of the same league.
El-Abour came to the attention of the Royals via former big leaguer and former Royal Reggie Sanders, who, while working as an advisor for the club, founded an organization dedicated to empowering individuals with autism. El-Abour was invited to take batting practice with the club as part of the club’s Autism Awareness Night last year and the Royals have tracked him since. Today he joins affiliated ball.
A very big moment for those with autism and those who have loved ones with autism. A very big moment for the Royals. And, above all else, a very big moment for Tarik El-Albour.
PHOENIX (AP) Oakland Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell pleaded guilty Friday to disorderly conduct in an incident in which he was accused of pointing a handgun at the head of a woman who delivered food to his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Defense attorney Rhonda Neff said Maxwell pleaded to an undesignated felony, meaning the offense will go down to a misdemeanor upon successful completion of his probation.
“Accepting responsibility is the first step in working to make amends for my lapse in judgment. I am truly sorry for the pain that my actions have caused, and while they are not representative of who I am, I understand that I have to earn back the trust and respect of those around me,” Maxwell said in a statement released through the team.
According to court records, Maxwell was arrested in October on suspicion of disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the delivery woman reported the incident to police.
Police said in the court documents that Maxwell lowered the gun once the woman explained why she was there. She then gave him the food and left.
He will be sentenced June 4 in Maricopa County Superior Court.
A’s general manager David Forst said he is pleased Maxwell took responsibility for his actions.
“We expect our players to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the standards of the Oakland Athletics. His conduct in this incident did not live up to that,” Forst said. “We have communicated with him throughout the legal process about our expectations as a representative of the organization. I believe he has already begun the work of making amends for his actions and look forward to his continued positive contributions to our community.”
