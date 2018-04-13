Mets lose Kevin Plawecki to broken hand

Seven players have been suspended following an intense altercation between the Rockies and Padres on Wednesday afternoon, the league announced Friday. Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado were hit the hardest for their actions during the brawl and will each serve a five-game suspension. Perdomo, who instigated the confrontation after purposefully throwing at Arenado, is not expected to appeal his suspension and will need to be replaced in advance of Monday’s series opener against the Dodgers. Arenado was also charged as a co-instigator of the fight after charging the mound and is planning to appeal. “I was just defending myself. […] They throw hard out there and reactions happen, and that’s all it was,” he told reporters.

Five other players also received penalties for their actions: Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra was saddled with a four-game suspension and Padres reliever Buddy Baumann was given a one-game suspension. Rockies right-hander German Marquez was slapped with a fine for his involvement in the fracas, as was Padres catcher A.J. Ellis and shortstop Freddy Galvis. Parra, whose four-game penalty stemmed from a punch he landed during the brawl, also intends to appeal the decision.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com points out that the Rockies can stagger the suspensions for Arenado and Parra so they won’t need to replace both players at once. The Padres, meanwhile, will need to select a replacement for Perdomo against the Dodgers; while they have yet to announce a starter, possible options include right-hander Jordan Lyles and southpaw Robbie Erlin.