Carlos Gonzalez, Gerardo Parra, Nolan Arenado
AP Images

Luis Perdomo and Nolan Arenado suspended five games for Wednesday’s altercation

By Ashley VarelaApr 13, 2018, 7:30 PM EDT
Seven players have been suspended following an intense altercation between the Rockies and Padres on Wednesday afternoon, the league announced Friday. Padres right-hander Luis Perdomo and Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado were hit the hardest for their actions during the brawl and will each serve a five-game suspension. Perdomo, who instigated the confrontation after purposefully throwing at Arenado, is not expected to appeal his suspension and will need to be replaced in advance of Monday’s series opener against the Dodgers. Arenado was also charged as a co-instigator of the fight after charging the mound and is planning to appeal. “I was just defending myself. […] They throw hard out there and reactions happen, and that’s all it was,” he told reporters.

Five other players also received penalties for their actions: Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra was saddled with a four-game suspension and Padres reliever Buddy Baumann was given a one-game suspension. Rockies right-hander German Marquez was slapped with a fine for his involvement in the fracas, as was Padres catcher A.J. Ellis and shortstop Freddy Galvis. Parra, whose four-game penalty stemmed from a punch he landed during the brawl, also intends to appeal the decision.

AJ Cassavell of MLB.com points out that the Rockies can stagger the suspensions for Arenado and Parra so they won’t need to replace both players at once. The Padres, meanwhile, will need to select a replacement for Perdomo against the Dodgers; while they have yet to announce a starter, possible options include right-hander Jordan Lyles and southpaw Robbie Erlin.

Royals sign man believed to be the first player with autism in affiliated baseball

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraApr 13, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
Today the Royals signed outfielder Tarik El-Abour to a Minor League contract and assigned him to extended spring training. El-Abour is believed to be the first professional baseball player with autism to play affiliated ball.

As MLB.com reports, El-Abour played college baseball at Pasadena City College and Pacifica College and, after going un-drafted, signed with the Sullivan, New York team in the independent Empire League. He won the league’s Rookie of the Year award in 2016, hitting .323 in 122 plate appearances. Last year he hit .240 for the Plattsburgh Red Birds of the same league.

El-Abour came to the attention of the Royals via former big leaguer and former Royal Reggie Sanders, who, while working as an advisor for the club, founded an organization dedicated to empowering individuals with autism. El-Abour was invited to take batting practice with the club as part of the club’s Autism Awareness Night last year and the Royals have tracked him since. Today he joins affiliated ball.

A very big moment for those with autism and those who have loved ones with autism. A very big moment for the Royals. And, above all else, a very big moment for Tarik El-Albour.